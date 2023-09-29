News & Insights

US Markets

Police arrest suspect in 1996 shooting of US rapper Tupac Shakur -AP

September 29, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

Adds details from AP report

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was killed in the city nearly three decades ago, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to the AP report, which said an indictment was expected later on Friday.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report or to reach Davis or his legal representatives.

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, and died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting, the AP said.

Shakur was an award-winning rapper, activist and actor who sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @Cpitas on X))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.