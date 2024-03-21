News & Insights

Police arrest former soccer player Robinho in Brazil - local media

March 21, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Police arrested former soccer player Robinho in the Brazilian city of Santos on Thursday to serve out a nine-year prison sentence for rape, local news website G1 reported.

Robinho's defense had filed a petition to Brazil's Supreme Court to avoid his arrest, but the appeal was rejected on Thursday. On Wednesday, a separate local court had ruled the athlete must serve his sentence in Brazil, though he was convicted in Italy.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
