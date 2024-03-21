Police arrest former soccer player Robinho in Brazil - local media

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Police arrested former soccer player Robinho in the Brazilian city of Santos on Thursday to serve out a nine-year prison sentence for rape, local news website G1 reported.

Robinho's defense had filed a petition to Brazil's Supreme Court to avoid his arrest, but the appeal was rejected on Thursday. On Wednesday, a separate local court had ruled the athlete must serve his sentence in Brazil, though he was convicted in Italy.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

