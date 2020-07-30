Police Arrest 27 Alleged Masterminds Behind $5.7B Plus Token Crypto Scam

Chinese police have arrested all 27 primary suspects thought to be responsible for running the massive Plus Token Ponzi scheme.

Led by the Ministry of Public Security, Chinaâs top police force agency, the investigation has also arrested another 82 core members of the scheme, according to a report from Chinese financial news outlet CLS on Thursday.

The pyramid scheme is said to have grown to have over 3,000 layers since last year and fleeced over 2 million people by using cryptocurrencies including bitcoin as a funding channel.

The total amount of crypto assets swindled from investors is approximately worth a whopping 40 billion yuan, or $5.7 billion, the report said.

The case marks the first time the Chinese police have cracked down on a major international Ponzi scheme using bitcoin as an exchange method.

The nationâs law enforcement started investigating the case last year and have already arrested six members alleged to be connected to the scheme.

However, the 109 leaders and core members newly arrested had fled the country at the time. Itâs not clear in todayâs report where they were apprehended.

The six arrested in 2019 were extradited to China from Vanuatu, where Plus Token was alleged to have operations.

