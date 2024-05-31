Polestar to Unveil Financial Results by June End

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Sponsored ADR Class C (PSNYW) has released an update.

Polestar Automotive has announced plans to release its comprehensive financial results for the full year of 2023 and preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2024 by the end of June. Shareholders will have the opportunity to engage with the company via the Say Technologies platform, where they can pose questions. The company cautions that the press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current estimates and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For further insights into PSNYW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.