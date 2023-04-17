Polestar says model 4 production to begin in China later this year

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar PSNY.O, founded by Volvo VOLCARb.ST and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, said on Tuesday it expects production of its Polestar 4 to begin later this year in Hangzhou Bay.

Speaking at the Shanghai auto show, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ingenlath also said pre-orders for the Polestar 4 would be available in China from today and all other markets in 2024.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

