Polestar says model 4 production to begin in China later this year

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 17, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar PSNY.O, founded by Volvo VOLCARb.ST and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, said on Tuesday it expects production of its Polestar 4 to begin later this year in Hangzhou Bay.

Speaking at the Shanghai auto show, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ingenlath also said pre-orders for the Polestar 4 would be available in China from today and all other markets in 2024.

