Polestar gets $1.6 billion in financing from major shareholders

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Polestar PSNY.O said on Thursday it had obtained $1.6 billion in financing support from its two major shareholders to ensure the firm's growth plans in a time of volatile markets.

Volvo Car VOLCARb.ST, which founded the brand, would provide a $800 million loan to the firm. Its other major shareholder, PSD Investment, would provide the same amount through "direct and indirect financial and liquidity support".

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

