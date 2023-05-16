Polestar calls for partnerships to accelerate transition to EVs

By Joseph White

MUNICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Polestar A4N1y.F, founded by Volvo VOLCARb.ST and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, is open to partnerships to tackle the challenges of decarbonising the supply chain, its chief operating officer said on Tuesday.

"If we align with partners and say this is how we decarbonise the supply chain... we can make an impact... we would like to team up," Dennis Nobelius said, speaking at the Reuters Automotive Conference in Munich.

Polestar, whose cars are produced by Volvo, lowered its 2023 production guidance last week and said it would cut headcount by 10% amid a challenging environment for the industry.

The car maker and Rivian RIVN.O, a competing EV maker, were backers of a study that said in February that the automotive industry was set to overshoot the 1.5-degree Celsius pathway by at least 75% by 2050, calling for collaboration to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Car makers, partners and suppliers need to pool efforts on everything from traceability in the supply chain to greening the grid and tracking battery health to create cross-industry standards, Nobelius said on Tuesday.

Being able to shift quickly in line with new technologies was also key to succeeding in the EV market, Nobelius said, taking the example of battery cell technology.

"We need to have the capability to shift cell chemistry every second year based on competition," he said.

Nobelius said the EV maker's decision to stop exporting China-made vehicles overseas and start producing in the United States from 2024 was partly grounded in its goal to lower its carbon footprint, as well as protecting itself from geopolitical risks.

"We'll produce in China for China and in South Carolina for the rest of the world," the executive said. "That means more investment but less carbon footprint and increased robustness."

