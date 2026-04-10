Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (PSNYW) Price Target Increased by 26.94% to 4.43

The average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PSNYW) has been revised to $4.43 / share. This is an increase of 26.94% from the prior estimate of $3.49 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.92 to a high of $6.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from the latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNYW is 0.00%, an increase of 4,470.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.17% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 80K shares.

Millennium Management holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing a decrease of 2,900.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNYW by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 2K shares.

Vestcor holds 1K shares.

Barclays holds 1K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.