Polen Capital Management Cuts Stake in Gartner (IT)

Fintel reports that Polen Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.75MM shares of Gartner Inc (IT). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 39.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.68% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gartner is $370.95. The forecasts range from a low of $310.17 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from its latest reported closing price of $351.03.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is $6,056MM, an increase of 14.75%. The projected annual EPS is $9.91, an increase of 5.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.39%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 90,783K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 5,172K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 14.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,244K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,238K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,228K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 59.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 204.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,869K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Gartner Background Information

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

