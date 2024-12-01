Pole To Win Holdings Announces Subsidiary Merger for Efficiency

Pole To Win Holdings.Inc. (JP:3657) has released an update.

Pole To Win Holdings, Inc. is set to merge its subsidiaries MSD Holdings, Inc. and MIRAIt Service Design co.ltd, with the latter becoming the surviving company. This strategic merger aims to enhance management efficiency and streamline operations as MSD expands its comprehensive IT solutions under new leadership.

