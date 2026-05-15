Polaryx Earns Dual Honors For Its Work In Rare Pediatric Diseases; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Polaryx Therapeutics (PLYX) a clinical-stage biotech company focused on rare pediatric lysosomal storage disorders, was named Best Pediatric Lysosomal Storage Disease Therapeutics and Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Development Excellence Award-USA for 2026.

The honors follow a merit-based review by GHP's research team, which evaluated innovation, market impact, business performance, and contributions to patient outcomes.

Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are severe genetic conditions that often begin in childhood and can lead to progressive neurological decline. While existing treatments have improved care, families still face significant daily treatment burdens, Polaryx CEO Alex Yang noted, emphasizing the company's mission to deliver more patient-friendly solutions that address these unmet needs.

GHP Magazine's Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards, launched in 2015, spotlight organizations advancing modern medicine through innovative therapies and patient-centred programs across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Polaryx's lead program, PLX-200, is an oral small-molecule therapy designed to target multiple disease mechanisms across several lysosomal storage disorders. The company plans to advance PLX-200 into SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial evaluating multiple indications, expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

PLYX has traded between $2.20 and $48.91 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $3.41, up 1.34%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.65, up 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.