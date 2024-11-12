PolarX Ltd Strikes High-Grade Copper at Caribou Dome

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Ltd has announced promising results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Caribou Dome project in Alaska, revealing high-grade copper mineralization extending to depths of over 300 meters. The latest assays indicate significant copper and silver grades that surpass the average resource grade, suggesting strong potential for future underground mining operations. These findings could enhance the company’s prospects and attract interest from investors keen on substantial mineral deposits.

