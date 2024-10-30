News & Insights

PolarX Ltd Reveals High-Grade Copper Discoveries

October 30, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Ltd has reported significant high-grade copper and silver assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Caribou Dome Copper Project. The standout intersections include 15.5 meters at 7.4% copper and 21.4 g/t silver, showcasing potential for lucrative returns. Additionally, the company successfully raised $3.25 million through a completed placement.

