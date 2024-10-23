News & Insights

PolarX Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

October 23, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms ahead of the meeting and monitor the company’s website for updates. This event offers investors an important opportunity to engage with the company and express their voting preferences.

