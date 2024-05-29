News & Insights

Stocks

PolarX Limited Announces New Share Quotation

May 29, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities, with 961,812 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the ASX security code PXX as of May 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s steps towards capital expansion and could pique the interest of investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

For further insights into AU:PXX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.