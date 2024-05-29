PolarX Limited Announces New Share Quotation

PolarX Ltd (AU:PXX) has released an update.

PolarX Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities, with 961,812 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the ASX security code PXX as of May 29, 2024. This move indicates the company’s steps towards capital expansion and could pique the interest of investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

