PolarityTE Unit Partners With Co-Diagnostics To Expand Testing Capabilities

(RTTNews) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) said its subsidiary, Arches Research, has entered into a strategic partnership with Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) to expand COVID-19 testing operations. Arches will provide COVID-19 testing for customers referred by Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics will provide to Arches testing equipment in exchange for Arches' commitment to use only Co-Diagnostics tests on the equipment.

Arches received a CLIA certificate of registration at the end of April and began testing for COVID-19 shortly thereafter.

David Seaburg, CEO of PolarityTE, said: "We look forward to growing this collaboration with Co-Diagnostics to potentially include additional molecular diagnostic testing opportunities in the future."

