Markets
PTE

PolarityTE Says Study Proposed In IND Application For SkinTE Placed On Clinical Hold - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on the study proposed in its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SkinTE with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers. The IND application was filed on July 23, 2021.

The FDA provided feedback that certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) items need to be addressed prior to proceeding with a pivotal study. As a result, In accordance with standard practice and regulations, the FDA has advised that it will issue a clinical hold letter providing details on the basis for the hold to the Company by September 21, 2021.

PolarityTE previously disclosed that there was the potential for a wide range of outcomes with respect to its SkinTE IND submission, including but not limited to a clinical hold, and the Company is already formulating a plan to address the issues identified by the FDA.

Based on FDA feedback the Company is confident that the modifications made to its proposed clinical trial protocol in Wagner Grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers will enable this pivotal study to begin enrolling once the CMC issues are resolved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular