PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is PolarityTE's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 PolarityTE had US$1.54m of debt, an increase on US$536.0k, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$37.2m in cash, leading to a US$35.7m net cash position.

A Look At PolarityTE's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:PTE Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, PolarityTE had liabilities of US$10.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$18.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$37.2m as well as receivables valued at US$4.32m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$12.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that PolarityTE is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that PolarityTE has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PolarityTE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, PolarityTE reported revenue of US$14m, which is a gain of 172%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is PolarityTE?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year PolarityTE had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$31m and booked a US$47m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$35.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. The good news for shareholders is that PolarityTE has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that PolarityTE is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are potentially serious...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

