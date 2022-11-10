PolarityTE Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$3.40 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$1.02 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

PolarityTE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$3.40 Mln. vs. -$1.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.47 vs. -$0.37 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.