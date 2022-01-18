Markets
PTE

PolarityTE Gets FDA Nod To Commence Phase 3 Study Of SkinTE In Chronic Cutaneous Ulcer Indication

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PolarityTE Inc. (PTE), a company focused on regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, said on Tuesday that it has received FDA clearance to commence the first of two planned phase III trials of SkinTE to treat chronic cutaneous ulcers.

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin.

The first planned phase III trial, dubbed COVER DFUs, is designed to enroll up to 100 patients at up to 20 sites in the U.S. which will compare treatment with SkinTE plus the standard-of-care to the standard-of-care alone. Enrollment in this trial is expected to begin later this quarter or in early second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular