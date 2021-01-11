Markets
PTE

PolarityTE Forms Strategic Review Committee - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) said its Board of Directors has formed a strategic review committee with a view to enhancing shareholder value. The committee will focus on reviewing operational strategies and practices that advance the regulatory process for SkinTE and future financings. The committee also has the authority to review the company's potential strategic opportunities and transactions.

Peter Cohen, Chairman of the Board, stated: "The Board believes that, working with the FDA, the pursuit of a BLA for SkinTE is the right path to improving shareholder value in the future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular