PolarityTE Board Decides To Restructure Executive Team; Names David Seaburg CEO

(RTTNews) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) announced the appointment of David Seaburg as Chief Executive Officer. Richard Hague has been appointed as President, maintaining his role as Chief Operating Officer.

Paul Mann, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company. Jacob Patterson, current Vice President of Finance, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer.

"Our entire organization is focused on continuing to successfully commercialize SkinTE, and we believe that crystallizing executive leadership during this crucial period for the company positions us well to successfully deliver results to all of our valuable stakeholders," said Peter Cohen, Chairman of the Board.

