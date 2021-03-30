Polarity TE Reports Narrower Net Loss For FY20

Markets
(RTTNews) - Polarity TE Inc. (PTE) Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the full year on revenue growth.

The developer of a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences reported full-year net loss of $42.85 million, compared to net loss of $92.49 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net revenue of $3.59 million.

