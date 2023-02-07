Polaris Venture Partners VI Increases Position in Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK)

Fintel reports that Polaris Venture Partners VI has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 57.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.87% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $23.02. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 86.87% from its latest reported closing price of $12.32.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 34.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SRRK is 0.0772%, an increase of 37.7928%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 45,821K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 8,750,034 shares representing 16.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,908,142 shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,436,185 shares, representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 4,598,828 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,300,210 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919,392 shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,140,026 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,403,926 shares, representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock's approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

