Polaris Venture Partners V Updates Holdings in Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

Fintel reports that Polaris Venture Partners V has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported owning 11.00% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 570.56% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lyra Therapeutics is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 570.56% from its latest reported closing price of $2.70.

The projected annual revenue for Lyra Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 77.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.75.

Fund Sentiment

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyra Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYRA is 0.1151%, a decrease of 23.6299%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 19,363K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,146,730 shares representing 28.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 2,510,302 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576,196 shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYRA by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,245,830 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369,668 shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYRA by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,777,251 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 924,170 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases. The company's lead product candidate, LYR-210, is designed to deliver up to six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients who have not undergone surgery for the disease. Lyra is also developing LYR-220 for CRS patients who have undergone a prior surgery and have persistent disease. Beyond CRS, the company believes its XTreo™ platform, comprised of drug administered through a bioresorbable polymeric matrix, has the potential to address other disease areas by precisely, consistently and locally delivering medicines for sustained periods with a single administration.

