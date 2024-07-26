News & Insights

Polaris a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.3% Yield (PII)

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Polaris Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.29% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $58,741,646 worth of PII shares.

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Polaris Inc is $2.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/03/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PII, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

PII+Dividend+History+Chart

PII operates in the Auto Manufacturers sector, among companies like Tesla Inc (TSLA), and Toyota Motor Corp (TM).

