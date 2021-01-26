Polaris Sees an Across-the-Board Sales Surge in Q4

Consumers continued hunting for outdoor activities during the pandemic, sending sales of Polaris Industries' (NYSE: PII) powersport vehicles soaring in the fourth quarter.

The company released its quarterly results today, and every category of Polaris' business saw an increase, with almost every one experiencing double-digit growth. That resulted in revenue of $2.16 billion, with adjusted profits up 83% year over year to $3.34 per share.

Top- and bottom-line results beat analyst forecasts of revenue of $2.1 billion and profits of $2.85 per share.

A Polaris side-by-side off-road vehicle. Image source: Polaris Industries.

Polaris reported that sales of off-road vehicles, motorcycles, and boats all surged by 20% or more, while utility vehicles were up a robust 18%. Its previously lagging aftermarket segment also rose 8%, and snowmobiles were 4% higher year over year.

Off-road vehicles account for 68% of total sales, and they jumped 29% for the period as both ATVs and side-by-sides enjoyed strong demand.

Similarly, Polaris saw Indian Motorcycle sales continue to climb even though the market for mid- to heavyweight bikes declined. It reported North American consumer retail sales were up by a low 30% rate, while the industry was down by mid-single-digit percentages.

Perhaps more surprising was the jump in sales recorded by the three-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle, which helped drive overall segment sales higher by 23%. Parts, garments, and accessories also factored into the increase.

The aftermarket business was helped when its struggling Jeep and truck parts business, Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP), saw its sales climb 1%. Polaris' other aftermarket brands surged 45%, but TAP represents more than three-quarters of the division total.

And having narrowed the focus of its boat business to pontoon boats, the segment saw sales increase 20% year over year.

The results indicate consumers are still looking for outdoor recreation and are turning to Polaris.

10 stocks we like better than Polaris Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Polaris Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Polaris Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.