Polaris reports Q3 adjusted EPS 73c, consensus 88c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.72B, consensus $1.77B. The company said, “As consumer confidence and retail demand remain challenging, we have maintained our focus on managing dealer inventory and delivering better operational efficiency. A healthy dealer network is one of the critical components to our long-term success, which is why we have anchored our current production and shipment plans to our goal of lowering dealer inventory by 15 to 20 percent by the end of the year, and I am encouraged by the progress being made. We expect a challenging retail environment throughout the rest of 2024 and into next year. However, with our team’s unwavering commitment to industry-leading innovation, alongside the headway we’ve made in driving cost out of our manufacturing and operations, I believe the actions we are taking today will enable us to emerge stronger and deliver on our long-term targets of growth, meaningful margin expansion, and value to shareholders.”

