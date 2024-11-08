Polaris Renewable Energy Plans Green Bond Issuance

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has released an update.

Polaris Renewable Energy is planning a series of fixed income meetings with the potential issuance of a five-year green bond to refinance debt and invest in renewable energy projects, including the Punta Lima wind farm. The company’s strategy aligns with its green finance framework, aiming to bolster its presence in the renewable energy market.

