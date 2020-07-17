Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Due To Fire Hazard

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) recalled its Model Year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles as the fuel hose could be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard to consumers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recalled model names are 2015 - RUSH, SWITCHBACK; 2016 - RUSH, SWITCHBACK; 2017 - RMK, RUSH, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR; 2018 - RMK, RUSH, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR; 2019 - INDY, RMK, RUSH, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR; 2020 - INDY, RMK, RUSH, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR.

The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.

Polaris urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair.

Polaris has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses, but no fires or injuries have been reported.

The vehicles wre manufactured in United States and were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013 through April 2020 for between $7,400 and $15,100.

Earlier this month, the Medina, Minnesota-based company has called back about 26,730 units of Model Year 2019 - 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & Model Year 2020 General XP 1000 Utility vehicles. About 1,330 units that were sold in Canada have also been recalled.

