Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. is recalling RZR recreational off-highway vehicles as its clutch can fail posing an injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recall involves about 18,400 units of model years 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP, PRO XP4 and Model Year 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV vehicles. In addition, about 560 units that were sold in Canada have also been called back.

The two or four-seat vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Polaris dealers across the nation from March 2019 through October 2020 for between $18,600 and $32,300.

The vehicles were sold in various colors of Black, blue, gray, lime (green), sand (light brown), orange, red, titanium (silver) and white. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles.

The recall was initiated after the Medina, Minnesota-based company received 136 reports of clutch failure, including 8 reports of debris and clutch component ejection that damaged nearby parts of the vehicle. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are asked to contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

In July, Polaris called back about 13,200 units of Ranger Off-Road Vehicles and PRO XD and Bobcat Utility Vehicles for crash hazard. Earlier, in mid-April, the company had recalled about 80,000 units of Model Years 2018 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & Crew XP 1000 off-road vehicles for clutch issues.

In September, WHILL, Inc. (USA) recalled WHILL Personal Electric Vehicles, Model Ci citing crash and injury hazards, and CFMOTO Powersports Inc. recalled around 500 units of 2020 ZFORCE 950 Sport recreational off-highway vehicles citing fire risk.

