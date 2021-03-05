Polaris Recalls Ranger Off-Road Vehicles, PRO XD Utility Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. recalled about 15,800 units of Off-Road and Utility Vehicles (UTVs) in North America for possible crash hazard, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There were also an additional 711 units sold in Canada.

The company said the throttle pedal of the vehicles can return to the idle position more slowly than anticipated once the pedal is released or stick in the depressed position, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

The recall involves Model Year 2020-2021 Ranger 1000, Ranger Crew 1000, Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger Crew XP 1000 recreational off-road vehicles, as well as Model Year 2020 Polaris ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G, and ProXD 4000G H UTVs.

The two, three, four or six seat vehicles were sold in black, blue, burgundy, camo, gray, green, orange, red, sand, tan, titanium, and white colors. The Ranger and ProXD vehicles have "POLARIS" stamped on the front grille.

Polaris said it has received 52 reports of throttle pedals returning to the idle position slowly or sticking, including six reports of vehicle crashes resulting in minor property damage. However, there have been no reports of injuries so far involving the recalled vehicles.

The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

All the recalled vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. and Mexico by Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Inc. They were sold at Polaris dealers across the U.S. from April 2020 through January 2021 for between $13,000 and $31,000.

In another throttle-related recall, Polaris had recalled about 28,000 units of Model Years 2019 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 off-road vehicles and Model Year 2020 Polaris General XP 1000 UTVs in July 2020, as the throttle can fail to return to the idle position after the engine stalls, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

