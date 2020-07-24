Polaris Recalls Ranger Off-Road Vehicles, PRO XD, Bobcat Utility Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. recalled 13,715 units of Off-Road and Utility Vehicles (UTVs) in North America for possible crash hazard, according to three separate statements issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. These include 515 units sold in Canada.

The companies said an improperly manufactured clutch component can cause the engine braking feature to fail, resulting in unexpected vehicle motion, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

The recalls involves Model Year 2020 Ranger XP 1000 and Ranger CREW XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles, Model Years 2019 to 2020 Polaris PRO XD 4000D UTVs, and Model Year 2020 Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL UTVs.

The two or four seat vehicles were sold in maroon, black, sand, green, orange, blue, camo, gray and white colors.

Polaris said it has received fourteen reports of unexpected motion or drive clutch locking, including one report of a crash resulting in property damage. However, there have been no reports of injuries so far involving the recalled vehicles.

The company advised consumers to contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair, if needed.

All the recalled vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. and Poland by Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries. They were sold at Polaris dealers across the U.S. from September 2019 through April 2020 for between $14,600 and $26,300.

In another clutch related recall, Polaris had recalled about 80,000 units of Model Years 2018 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 & Crew XP 1000 off-road vehicles in mid-April, as the clutch belt can break and damage the secondary clutch and the fuel line, posing a fire hazard to the rider.

On the same day, it had also recalled about 10,500 units of Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD and Model Year 2020 Ranger UTVs in North America as the seat belts on the vehicles can fail, posing an injury hazard to the user if they were to be in a collision or tip-over incident.

Earlier in July, Polaris also recalled about 57,300 units of Model Year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles in North America as the fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard to consumers. These included about 16,100 units sold in Canada.

