Polaris Recalls Patriot Snowmobiles

(RTTNews) - Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Inc. is recalling about 5100 units of Patriot snowmobiles as they can have a faulty clutch posing injury hazards to consumers, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.

The affected Model year 2023 PATRIOT 9R MATRYX PRO RMK, and MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles, as well as model year 2022 PATRIOT 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK have a primary clutch that can fail and can cause the clutch or clutch components to come loose.

The recall also involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK with electric start snowmobiles. Additionally, this includes primary clutches sold as service parts with part number 1323613.

The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations with "POLARIS" stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles.

The vehicles were sold by authorized Polaris dealers nationwide.

The called back Patriot 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and Patriot 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles were sold from January 2022 through April 2023 for between $18,500 and $19,900.

The affected Patriot 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK were sold from June 2021 through February 2022 for between $14,000 and $16,000.

So far, the firm has received 91 reports of clutch failure with Patriot 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and Patriot 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles. These include nine reports where the clutch components separated from the unit. No injuries have been reported.

For the Patriot 850 MATRYX RMK, INDY and SWITCHBACK, the firm has received nine reports of the ring gear failing, including one injury where the ligament was separated from the rider's foot.

The agency is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary clutch.

Polaris early last month had recalled over 3500 vehicles in two separate recalls citing crash hazard. About 1025 units of RANGER Off-Road Vehicles and about 2500 units of recreational off-road vehicles or ROVs were called back.

In September, Polaris had also recalled Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and certain other utility vehicles citing risk of injury.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.