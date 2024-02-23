Polaris Recalls MATRYX Snowmobiles

(RTTNews) - Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Inc. is recalling about 9,200 units of MATRYX snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 Engines, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.

The primary clutch of the impacted snowmobiles can fail causing the clutch or its components to separate from the vehicle, posing an injury hazard.

So far, the firm has received 109 reports of clutch failure including nine reports where the clutch components separated from the unit and once incident that resulted in a laceration injury.

The recall involves certain Polaris Model Year 2022-2024 MATRYX Voyageur, Indy, Switchback, RMK, and SKS snowmobiles. They were sold in black and custom color combinations and equipped with PATRIOT 650 and 850 engines with VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle's frame.

The recall also includes primary drive clutches sold as service parts with part numbers 1323613 (e-start) and 1323614 (manual start).

The vehicles were manufactured domestically and sold by authorized Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2021 through June 2023 for between $13,000 and $17,600.

The agency is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary clutch.

In December, Polaris had recalled about 5100 units of Patriot snowmobiles citing a faulty clutch posing injury hazards to consumers.

In October, the company had recalled over 3500 vehicles in two separate recalls citing crash hazard. About 1025 units of RANGER Off-Road Vehicles and about 2500 units of recreational off-road vehicles or ROVs were called back.

