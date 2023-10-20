Polaris Recalls Certain Recreational Off-Road Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. is recalling certain Model Year 2023 and 2024 recreational off-road vehicles or ROVs, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Model Year 2023 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP 4 and Model Year 2024 RZR XP and XP 4 vehicles. About 2,500 units were sold in the United States, and about 170 units in Canada.

The affected vehicles were sold in black, graphite, gray, red and white colors, and in two and four-seat configurations.

The vehicles were manufactured in Mexico and sold at authorized Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2023 through August 2023 for between $21,000 and $37,000.

According to the agency, the improperly routed brake line can contact the front wheels during vehicle operation resulting in brake line damage and brake loss. This could cause a crash.

The recall was initiated after the Medina, Minnesota-based firm received three reports of the brake line being incorrectly installed and experiencing loss of brakes, including one report that a unit hit a large rock. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled vehicles.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using these vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

In September, Polaris had recalled Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and certain other utility vehicles citing risk of injury.

In August, Polaris recalled over 40,000 vehicles in two separate recalls. About 27,300 model year 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S recreational off-road vehicles were recalled citing fire and injury hazards. In addition, Polaris off-road vehicles, Bobcat and Gravely utility vehicles, fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies were also called back citing fire hazard.

