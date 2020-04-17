Polaris Recalls Certain Ranger Vehicles For Fire, Injury Risks

(RTTNews) - Medina, Minnesota - based Polaris Industries Inc. is calling back around 97,500 Ranger vehicles in various recalls, citing fire and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

In one such action, the company recalled about 80,000 units of model year 2018 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles, as their clutch belt can break and damage the secondary clutch and the fuel line. This could result in a fire hazard to the rider.

The vehicles were sold in various colors through Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2016 through October 2019 for between $15,300 and $27,500.

The recall was initiated after receiving four reports of clutch belts breaking which resulted in fuel line damage and fires, however no injuries were reported.

Another recall involves about 7,000 units of model year 2019 to 2020 Ranger XP 1000 Off-Road Vehicles. In these vehicles, the fuel line can be misrouted above the bracket that protects the fuel line from a clutch belt failure, posing a fire hazard. However, there were no reports of any incidents or injuries.

These vehicles were sold across Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2019 through December 2019 for between $15,890 and $29,000.

Polaris also called back about 10,100 units of PRO XD and Ranger Utility Vehicles, along with 400 units sold in Canada. According to the company, the seat belts on the vehicles can fail, resulting an injury to the user if they were to be in a collision or tip-over incident, but there were no reports of incidents or injuries till date. Polaris dealers across the country sold the vehicles from October 2019 through December 2019 for between $9,500 and $24,000.

The agency urged the consumers not to use recalled products and to contact a Polaris dealer for a free inspection and repair. However, some remedies may not be available at this time due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

