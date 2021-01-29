Polaris Raises Dividend; Yield Is 2.2%

On the back of a highly encouraging earnings report, Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) has declared the latest in a long series of regular dividend raises. The off-road vehicle and motorcycle maker announced Wednesday that it's bumping its quarterly payout 2% higher to $0.63 per share.

At the most recent closing share price, this would yield 2.2%. The raised dividend is to be handed out on March 15 to stockholders of record as of March 1.

In its announcement, Polaris sounded a confident note about the finances that are giving it room to raise the distribution. It didn't hesitate to mention that it generated over $1 billion in cash flow last year. "As we look to 2021, our financial position remains strong, despite the unprecedented times globally," interim CEO Mike Speetzen said.

Image source: Polaris Industries.

A constantly rising dividend is a priority for Polaris. With this new hike, the company has now increased its payout every year for 26 years in a row.

The company's robust cash flow and solid fundamentals of late support that higher spend. On Monday, the company reported its fourth-quarter 2020 figures, revealing that strong growth pushed its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income to $3.34 per share. That was 83% higher compared to the same quarter of 2019, trouncing analyst estimates.

Investors might have been expecting a more generous dividend boost. Polaris stock inched up by 0.2% on Wednesday, lagging behind the nearly 1% gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Polaris Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Polaris Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Polaris Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.