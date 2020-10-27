Polaris Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Raises Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
Polaris Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Raises Outlook

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) reported third quarter adjusted net income per share of $2.85 compared to $1.68, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter sales were $1.95 billion, up 10% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter.

The company raised its sales and adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2020. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $7.15 to $7.30 per share. Sales are now expected to be in the range of $6.925 billion to $7.0 billion.

