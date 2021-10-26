Polaris Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Cuts Full Year Guidance On Supply Chain Constraints

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) said its third quarter adjusted net income declined from a year ago. Gross profit margin, reported and adjusted, was 23.8% and 23.9%, down 359 and 362 basis points over the prior year, respectively. The company said the decline was primarily due to increased input costs including logistics, labor and commodity prices, and supply chain constraints. Total company sales were flat for the quarter due to component shortages. North American retail sales were down 24% driven by the lack of product availability due to supply chain constraints.

Given the impact of supply chain constraints on production and shipments, the company lowered its full year 2021 earnings guidance. Polaris said it expects the supply chain will remain volatile into 2022. Also, the company expects to divest its Global Electric Motorcar and Taylor-Dunn businesses by year-end.

Third quarter adjusted net income was $123 million, or $1.98 per share compared to $179 million, or $2.85 per share, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.97, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Reported net income was $115 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to $167 million, or $2.66 per share.

Reported and adjusted sales increased slightly to $1.960 billion from $1.955 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $2.13 billion, for the quarter.

For 2021, the company now expects adjusted net income per share around $9.00. Full year 2021 sales guidance is now expected to be approximately $8.15 billion, up about 16 percent year-over-year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.56.

Shares of Polaris were down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

