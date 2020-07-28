Polaris Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 15% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) reported second quarter adjusted net income per share of $1.30 compared to $1.73, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter sales were $1.51 billion, down 15 percent from reported sales of $1.78 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

The company re-initiated its sales and adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2020. Adjusted net income per share is projected to be in the range of $6.40 to $6.60. Sales are now expected to be in the range of $6.650 billion to $6.750 billion.

