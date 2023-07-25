Polaris Q2 Earnings; Revises Annual Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For full year 2023, Polaris Inc. (PII) has revised its earnings and sales outlook.

The company now expects adjusted income per share from continuing operations to be down two percent to up three percent against its prior outlook of down three percent to up three percent. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expecting the firm to report income per share of $10.13 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Polaris now projects its sales up three percent to six percent versus its previous outlook of flat to up five percent. Analysts, on average, project the firm to post sales of $8.79 billion, for the year.

Below are the Q2 earnings highlights for Polaris:

Earnings: $134.3 million in Q2 vs. -$4.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.32 in Q2 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $2.21 per share Revenue: $2.216 billion in Q2 vs. $2.062 billion in the same period last year.

