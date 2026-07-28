Polaris Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Polaris (NYSE:PII) raised its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter sales growth, higher operating margins and continued market-share gains in off-road vehicles, while executives said the company is managing a still-cautious environment for recreational products.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen said reported second-quarter sales rose 9% from a year earlier, or 17% excluding Indian Motorcycle. Growth was led by the Powersports segment, where off-road vehicle and commercial sales increased at double-digit rates. Marine sales rose 16%, while North American retail increased 4% and ORV retail rose 5%, excluding used vehicles.

“We exceeded expectations across all key metrics,” Speetzen said, adding that Polaris gained ORV market share for a fifth consecutive quarter. He attributed the performance to new products, dealer relationships, portfolio changes and manufacturing-efficiency efforts.

Tariff Refunds Lift Reported Earnings

Polaris recorded a $74 million benefit during the quarter related to tariff refund claims under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. The refund contributed $0.96 to adjusted earnings per share, bringing reported adjusted EPS to $1.97.

Excluding the refund, Polaris said operational adjusted EPS was $1.01, above its prior target range of $0.70 to $0.80. Operational gross margin expanded 82 basis points, despite $32 million of ongoing tariff expense and higher commodity costs, according to Speetzen.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack said operational adjusted EBITDA margin improved by about 180 basis points from a year earlier, driven by higher volumes, favorable product mix and positive net pricing. Those gains were partly offset by tariffs, higher commodity costs and a modest rise in operating expenses.

“The underlying performance of the business was well ahead of our expectations,” Mack said.

Polaris said it expects approximately $215 million of tariff costs for the full year, unchanged from its previous outlook, assuming no material changes in current U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or other tariff policies. The company is seeking to reduce China-sourced material cost of goods sold to below 5% by the end of 2027, compared with 18% in 2024.

Utility and Commercial Demand Offset Recreational Pressure

Utility ORV retail rose more than 10% during the quarter, with the RANGER line continuing to outperform the market. Polaris said the RANGER 500 was the fastest-growing off-road vehicle in the industry based on recent industry data, while newly launched RANGER 1000 and RANGER XP 1000 cab units generated multiple points of share gains in the utility side-by-side category.

For the first time, more than half of Polaris’ ORV retail came from cab units during the quarter. Speetzen said the company believes customers are increasingly shifting toward cab-equipped vehicles because of their capability, refinement and features.

Commercial demand also remained a major contributor. Mack said revenue growth in that business was supported by infrastructure investment, especially data-center construction. Polaris cited its dedicated commercial dealer network, commercial sales organization and Pro XD product lineup as factors positioning it to serve that market. The company also reported increased commercial parts revenue as it invests in vehicle uptime and parts availability.

However, executives said recreational ORV demand remains under pressure. Speetzen said inflation, borrowing costs and broader economic uncertainty continue to affect consumers, particularly lower- and middle-income customers making discretionary purchases. He said July demand trends were consistent with the second quarter, with utility products remaining strong and recreational products challenged.

Marine retail also remained uneven. Polaris said pontoon retail was down high single digits in the second quarter, while industry pontoon retail was down about 9% through May. Sales in Polaris’ Marine segment nevertheless increased 16%, aided by higher shipments and a richer mix of premium Bennington QX and Godfrey SanPan pontoons.

Dealer Inventory Falls as Polaris Raises Outlook

Polaris said dealer inventory declined 8% year over year and dealer days sales outstanding were slightly above 100 days, below historical levels. The company increased utility inventory in response to demand while reducing inventory in recreational ORV, seasonal and marine categories where demand was weaker.

Speetzen said Polaris’ work with dealers to tailor inventory by market helped increase sales velocity 18% in the first half. The company expects to continue aligning production, shipments and retail demand in the second half.

With first-half performance exceeding expectations, Polaris raised its 2026 sales outlook to $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion, representing growth of 2% to 5%, compared with prior guidance ranging from flat sales to growth of 2%. Excluding Indian Motorcycle, organic sales are expected to increase about 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to increase by 250 to 275 basis points.

Operational adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 145 to 170 basis points, above the prior outlook of 100 to 140 basis points.

Adjusted EPS is projected at $3.00 to $3.10, including tariff refunds.

Operational adjusted EPS is projected at $2.05 to $2.15, up from prior guidance of $1.60 to $1.70.

Polaris expects a broadly flat retail environment in the second half, though it said retail could rise by low single digits if demand holds. The company plans to announce product launches at dealer events in August, with executives expecting those products to have a greater impact as they reach dealerships in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it estimates an additional potential tariff-refund opportunity of about $40 million, though that amount is not included in current guidance because portions depend on supplier recoveries and a future government filing process.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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