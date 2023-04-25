Polaris Q1 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Confirms Annual Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook) Polaris Inc. (PII) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $113.4 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $69.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.179 billion from $1.781 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, PII continues to expect its sales to be flat to up five percent. For the 12-month period, the company still projects its adjusted income per share to be down three percent to up three percent.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of $10.03 per share on revenues of $8.67 billion for the year.

Polaris Inc. Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $113.4 Mln. vs. $69.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.179 Bln vs. $1.781 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.