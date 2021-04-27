Markets
Polaris Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris (PII) reported first quarter adjusted net income of $146 million, or $2.30 per share compared to $14 million, or $0.22 per share, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $134 million, or $2.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $5 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.

First quarter sales were $1.95 billion, up 39 percent from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.86 billion, for the quarter.

