Polaris Posts Loss In Q3; Reintroduces 2025 Adj. Sales, Adj. Earnings Guidance

October 28, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Polaris (PII) reported a third quarter net loss to company of $15.8 million compared to net income of $27.7 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.28 compared to profit of $0.49. Adjusted EPS attributable to Polaris declined to $0.41 from $0.73. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $1.84 billion compared to $1.72 billion, prior year. Adjusted sales increased to $1.84 billion from $1.72 billion.

For the full year, the company projects adjusted sales to be $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion, in line with original guidance provided in January. Adjusted loss per share is expected to be approximately $0.05. Excluding the impact of tariffs, the company believes adjusted profit per share would be in line with the original guidance provided in January at approximately $1.10.

