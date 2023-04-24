Polaris (PII) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Polaris Inc. PII is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.73 and $1.95 billion, respectively.



For the first quarter, the consensus estimates for Polaris’s earnings per share have moved down by 3 cents in the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 34.11% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 0.25%. Over the trailing four quarters, Polaris surpassed earnings estimates on three out of four occasions and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.16%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q4 Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2022, PII’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.46 beat the consensus metric of $3.36 and rose 57% year over year. Sustained shipment momentum, higher pricing and favorable product mix lead to outperformance. The company reported net sales of $2,404 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,396 million. The top line also rose 21% year over year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: PII has an Earnings ESP of +1.88%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged 4 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Things to Note

Polaris is attempting to gain market share with its healthier inventory levels in innovation and Off-Road portfolio. The domestic auto manufacturer is gearing up to launch new bikes and accessories in 2023. Smart pricing strategies, increased volume and product mix and reduced cost pressure due to a heathier supply chain are likely to benefit Polaris in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the flip side, Polaris expects its operating expenses to rise due to higher sales and marketing expenses. Increasing financing costs due to higher interest rates and adverse foreign exchange movements are likely to have a negative impact on the company’s upcoming quarter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Let’s take a look at some players from the auto space that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:



Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allison’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.51 per share and $709.76 million, respectively. ALSN surpassed earnings estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed in one in fiscal year 2022, the average surprise being 10.43%.



Autoliv ALV will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Autoliv’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.42 per share and $2.42 billion, respectively. ALV surpassed earnings estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed in one in fiscal year 2022, the average surprise being 26.93%.



Gentex GNTX will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gentex’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 38 cents per share and $536.45 million, respectively. GNTX surpassed earnings estimates in one out of the trailing four quarters while missed in remaining three in fiscal year 2022, the average negative surprise being 6.48%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

