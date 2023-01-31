Polaris (PII) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Polaris (NYSE: PII)

J.C. Weigelt -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Betsy. And good morning or afternoon, everyone. I'm J.C. Weigelt, vice president of investor relations at Polaris.

Thank you for joining us for our 2022 fourth-quarter and full-yearearnings call We will reference a slide presentation today which is accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com. Joining me on the call today are Mike Speetzen, our chief executive officer, and Bob Mack, our chief financial officer. Both have prepared remarks summarizing the quarter and year, as well as our initial expectations for 2023.

Then, we'll take your questions. During the call, we will be discussing various topics which should be considered forward-looking for the purpose of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projections in the forward-looking statements. You can refer to our 202110-K for additional details regarding risks and uncertainties.

All references to fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 actual results and 2023 guidance are for our continuing operations and are reported on an adjusted non-GAAP basis unless otherwise noted. Please refer to our Reg G reconciliation schedules at the end of the presentation for the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments. Now, I will turn the call over to Mike Speetzen. Go ahead, Mike.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, J.C. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We delivered another record year for both sales and earnings from continuing operations despite a difficult supply chain environment and lower retail versus our original expectations. We also improved our cash position in 2022 and executed over 500 million of share repurchases.

I want to thank the entire Polaris team. Through your relentless effort in a challenging environment, we delivered record results once again, proving this is the best team in powersports. During the year, we made progress in our five-year strategy with a renewed focus on powersports. And while we intentionally delayed several product launches in 2022, as the team focused on navigating the supply chain challenges and delivering orders to dealers and customers, we didn't stop investing in innovation.

With more than 365 million invested in R&D in 2022, we continue to make our mark on the industry within the wide-open side-by-side category with RZR Pro R and Turbo R, and through the introduction of the industry's first connected technology with RIDE COMMAND+. With a focus on extending our industry leadership, we divested TAP and redirected our resources, time, and focus on our core powersports customer, a decision that has had a positive impact on our EBITDA margin and returns. While innovation is the foundation of everything we do, our No. 1 priority will always be the safety of our riders.

We are making investments in product safety while standing behind our vehicles and acting if needed. This past year saw an increase in warranty expense and recalls driven largely by legacy designs or supplier issues. Our investments in safety and quality over the years have supported what I believe to be one of the broadest post-market surveillance programs in the industry, which is enabling us to aggressively monitor for and identify issues. We recognize these recalls are frustrating for dealers and customers, but we are committed to correcting these identified issues.

This approach to monitoring our products, even after they leave our factory floors, combined with our ongoing investments in engineering, testing, supplier quality, and manufacturing processes, bolsters our focus on providing our customers with safe, high-quality vehicles. Last point I'll make is that we benchmarked our recalls per 1,000 vehicles produced from 2016 through 2022 against automotive, on-road motorcycles, and powersports. Polaris was in the top quartile in terms of the fewest number of vehicles impacted per 1,000 produced. We have and will continue to invest in and drive improved quality for safety of our riders.

As we look at the fourth quarter specifically, sales grew 21% to 2.4 billion. Excluding marine, North American retail was down approximately 6% year over year, with modest growth in offroad utility and Indian motorcycle, offset by a slowing off-road recreational market. These trends are similar to what we saw in the third quarter and are expected to continue into 2023. While fourth-quarter market share was down approximately 1.5 points year over year, it was our best market share-performing quarter of the year, and we saw two consecutive quarters of sequential share growth in on-road and ORV.

Pontoon retail declined overall, with share loss concentrated in the low end of the market, and we gained share in the high end of the market. Both adjusted gross profit and EBITDA margins expanded nicely to drive year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of 57% despite increased headwinds from warranty costs, interest expense, and foreign exchange. I'm proud of our record performance, especially considering the environment and the unanticipated headwinds that the team worked relentlessly to overcome. Now, let me talk about the demand environment.

The demand story remains mixed. Polaris ORV Q4 retail was down 4% year over year and down 1% sequentially, mainly driven by softness in the rec space. Our ATV and RANGER products were up low to mid-single digits sequentially and year over year. Remember, the utility space represents approximately 60% of our off-road business, including sales to commercial customers, which do not factor into our retail metrics.

We continue to see and expect stable demand here as these customers use their vehicles for work applications on a ranch, farm, job site, or multi-care homes. I'd also add that recreational retail in Q4 was partially driven by many RZRs being on a recall-related stop sale in December. As anticipated, the backlog of results declined in the quarter as shipments improved. We continue to see sales growth in our premium models such as RZR Pro R, Turbo R, and RANGER NorthStar, as they remain favorites with customers due to their competitive features and capabilities.

A few other points on demand include PG&A attachment rates are at or near record levels, indicating that customers are upgrading their vehicles with higher-margin accessories. We continue to see a steady mix of customers new to Polaris, which is consistent with historical trends, while both short- and long-term repurchase rates remain elevated or within the historic range. Interestingly, five-year repurchase rates were at all-time highs and we're seeing these customers return and upgrade their vehicles to RZR Pro R, RANGER NorthStar, and even vehicles with RIDE COMMAND+. And on financing, the metrics we're seeing continue to point to a consumer in a healthy financial position.

FICO scores and improved -- and approval rates are consistent with last year. Also credit availability has not meaningfully changed. There continues to be strong consumer interest in the space measured by online activity versus pre-pandemic metrics, with off-road organic online searches up approximately 30% versus 2019. Indian motorcycles also saw strong web traffic, leading to a record number of leads.

By segment, let me wrap up our thoughts on demand. In off-road, there remains a delineation between utility and recreation. Demand indicators are stable in utility, while recreation is soft, with more pronounced moderation as you move through models with less content. We expect these trends to continue for the foreseeable future.

In on-road, we had a strong Q4, with the second quarter in a row of market share gains for Indian Motorcycle. With a strong product lineup for 2023, we are optimistic that on-road can continue seeing share gains and retail growth. For marine, demand at premium levels continues to be healthy. Inventory is the healthiest it has been in a long time.

So, we're seeing customers shop around a bit longer. Boat show season has kicked off, and, thus far, dealers are optimistic as we enter their busiest season of the year. Earnings to North American dealer inventory. We continue to move closer to a more normal operating environment, with seasonality even more present within our business versus recent history.

For ORV specifically, we looked at data from 2016 through 2019 to get a sense of the average seasonality with North American dealer inventory and retail before the disruption that occurred over the past couple of years. The data shows we typically see our highest dealer inventory levels and lowest retail levels in Q1, which makes sense as customers typically come in looking for units before the spring and summer riding season. We think this is an important context to know as we enter a more normal seasonal operating environment and to better understand the inventory build ahead of the heavier retail season in the summer. As for the current dealer inventory, we continue to make progress toward our new optimal level.

In fact, most of our products are close to these optimal levels, except for our RANGER side-by-side portfolio, especially the high-end NorthStar editions, where we continue to see strong demand. Total company dealer inventory was up 116% from 2021 to 2022, but remains well below 2019 levels. We currently see the value of refilling dealer inventory at approximately 150 million, which is below the 400 million we discussed on the October call due to progress we made with its shipments in the fourth quarter. We expect to reach this optimal level in inventory sometime in the first half of 2023.

So, today, given a return to a more normal operating environment and traditional seasonality, our operations are focused on building inventory into the channel, where needed, to ensure a strong retail season, allowing dealers to sell products and not worry about availability. In summary, our say-do ratio in 2022 was high, with revenue coming in at the high end of our guidance and EPS exceeding guidance by $0.10 despite headwinds in the supply chain and increased pressure from interest rates and foreign exchange. I'll now turn it over to Bob who'll summarize our fourth-quarter and full-year performance, as well as 2023 guidance and expectations. Bob.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning or afternoon to everyone on the call today. Q4 was another record quarter for us with contributions from volume, price, and a mix up to higher-price vehicles. International sales grew 7% year over year, overcoming a 9-percentage-point drag from currency. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 272 basis points, overcoming increased warranty, marketing, and G&A expenses.

Below operating profit, interest expense continued to tick up given higher rates. In Q4, we executed $400 million in three-year floating-to-fixed swaps at an all-in rate of approximately 5%, starting in February 2023. This will allow us to maintain our fixed-to-floating debt ratio near our 50-50 target for 2023. Additionally, we were opportunistic with share buybacks, repurchasing 1.2 million shares in the quarter.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $3.46, up 57%, marking a new quarterly record for Polaris. For the full year, I want to call out a few things. First, we did what we said we would do and grew both sales and EPS by 15%. Price and favorable mix of the higher-content vehicles helped drive these results.

We were also opportunistic with share repurchases by repurchasing over 500 million in shares. The year was not without its challenges, and I am incredibly proud of our team who delivered these results despite ongoing supply chain challenges, rising inflation, and additional warranty costs. Turning to our segment results for Q4. Let's start with off-road.

Sales rose 19% relative to last year to 1.9 billion. Wholegoods increased 22% and PG&A was up 8%. Adjusted gross profit margins were up an impressive 503 basis points. Similar to Q3, sales growth and margin expansion were driven by price and mix, which more than offset higher warranty expenses and commodity costs.

Looking at retail performance. ORV was down about 4% in North America, with declines in recreation somewhat offset by growth in utility. Within utility, there was better performance in RANGER versus ATVs. We believe the industry was down low single digits, thus pointing to modest share loss in the quarter.

Some of our share loss was due to holds on recalled products, and we would expect to gain back that share as we work through the recall and the sales hold list, which should occur in the first quarter. Sequentially, we were able to gain share with higher shipments and healthier dealer inventory. Q4 also marked our highest quarterly ORV share performance in 2022. Continue to see positive trends in our utility segment, as well as robust double-digit growth in our commercial, government, and defense business.

Snow is negatively impacted by rework associated with two recalls, where fixes have now been communicated to dealers. With healthier inventory across our off-road portfolio, as well as new innovations, we look to gain market share in 2023. Switching to on-road now. Sales of 302 million were up 29% versus last year, with wholegoods up 35% while PG&A was flat.

Remember that our on-road segment includes the Aixam and Goupil businesses in France, along with our most global business, Indian motorcycles. Thus, you see a strong mix of international revenue which saw meaningful pressure from FX. On-road shipments in the quarter were the second highest of all year as we are settling into a more normal supply chain environment. This helped Indian Motorcycle gain share for the second quarter in a row.

Gross profit margin was up 358 basis points to 17.1% as the team continues to execute well on its path to profitability. Driving this expansion in the quarter was volume and mix toward heavyweight motorcycles and price. Moving to our marine segment. Sales of 245 million were up 36%, driven by price and mix.

Inventory is the healthiest it has been all year across all three brands. We still have some work to do in entry and high-end models, but a healthier supply chain has given us a path to quickly make progress as we work hard to set up dealers for a successful boat show season. North American pontoon retail was down low 30s as we continued to prioritize high-end boats. With recent improvements in dealer inventory, we expect to return to a more normal mix of entry, mid, and high-end boats in 2023, which should lead to share gains.

Gross profit margin was up 209 basis points based on mix and price, along with improving supply chain stability. Reviewing the full-year segment data. Actual results were in line with our expectations, with a little outperformance in margin from the on-road group. The performance last year sets us up for a strong 2023, highlighted by expected share gains and an abundance of innovative new products and technologies being launched.

Moving to our financial position. We continue to benefit from a healthy balance sheet with our leverage ratio at 1.6x and a strong cash position. Free cash flow is up over 800% year over year, with all of the growth coming in the second half of the year. The cash momentum is expected to continue with further growth anticipated in 2023.

As a dividend aristocrat, we concluded our 27th straight year of increasing our dividend. We executed on our commitment to investing in our simplified portfolio with over 300 million spent on capex and 4% of sales spent on R&D in 2022. We believe we are set up well for a variety of scenarios in the broader market with our balance sheet and cash generation capabilities in 2023. Now, let us talk about our initial guidance for 2023.

We expect sales to be flat to up 5% relative to 2022. Drivers for performance include the following in order of expected impact: favorable mix of new products, higher content vehicles, and more PG&A. It is important to know that the majority of our new products are expected to launch in the second half of the year and be priced above like products currently in our portfolio. Second is volume.

We expect retail to modestly outperform the industry in off-road. Our commercial business is also expected to have a strong year, but those units do not count toward our retail share performance. On-road is expected to have a strong year with a very competitive lineup of bikes. We believe marine will be in a stronger competitive position with healthy inventory across its entire lineup, as well as some new boats across all three brands. Price is expected to offset increased promotions, with price being a stronger contributor in the first half of the year due to the carryover from 2022.

We view FX and finance interest as headwinds to sales growth in the magnitude of over 160 basis points. These expectations contemplate flattish industry retail for the year. Therefore, any deviation in the industry could positively or negatively impact results. Another swing factor could be the timing of new products, which are expected to launch in the second half of the year.

By segment, we expect off-road sales to be up low to mid-single digits, and on-road sales to grow low single digits, driven by retail and share gains. With new products and healthier dealer inventory, marine is expected to be relatively flat to last year with share gains from new products and healthier dealer inventory, offset somewhat by a weaker industry. For margins, we expect modest margin expansion at the adjusted gross profit and EBITDA line. Drivers include volume and mix, along with reduced cost premiums associated with inflation and a healthier supply chain.

Some headwinds to acknowledge include increased financing, interest and FX. We are currently forecasting an FX headwind of approximately 60 basis points to EBITDA, mainly due to recent movements in the Canadian dollar. We are also carefully watching the euro. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be down 3% to up 3%, with most of the drop-through from margin expansion being consumed by higher interest rate expense.

In fact, combining the headwind from FX and higher interest rate expense in 2023, we estimate the impact to be a drag of approximately $1.50 to adjusted EPS. Helping offset some of this headwind is a benefit in our share count, given the work we did to repurchase shares in 2022. Few other items to note before I turn it back over to Mike. Operating expenses are expected to tick up as a percentage of sales, with the bulk of that being attributed to sales and marketing.

This increase is driven by a return to more normal advertising levels and in-person dealer events. We encourage you to model shares flat to Q4. So, roughly 58.5 million. Financial services income is expected to be up 40%, with higher interest rates and increased dealer inventory driving more income from receivables.

Operating and free cash flow are expected to be up significantly versus 2022 as investment in working capital is not expected to be a drag. Lastly, we are planning a meaningful investment in backshop capacity in Mexico to bring outsourced fabrication and injection molding activities back to historical levels. That activity, along with capacity expansion investment at several other facilities, is going to drive capex higher year over year. Mike will touch on this briefly, but we are excited about the opportunity to invest in growth while also taking more control of our supply chain.

Our capital deployment priorities in 2023 are as follows: We intend to continue to invest in the business, and our intention is to have our 28th straight year of increasing our dividend. After that, we look at balancing share repurchases and debt paydown with likely a bit of both this year. At a minimum, we look to offset dilution from our stock-based compensation program. You recall, part of our five-year strategy is to reduce our base share count by at least 10%.

And with the repurchase activity concluded last year, I can say we are ahead of our initial plans. Therefore, we expect to be opportunistic with share repurchases while also balancing debt paydown and making these decisions based off what we think is the best for the company given the return metrics and what we deem as a healthy financial position. Lastly, as we think about the first quarter, there are some moving parts worth mentioning. We expect retail, ex Marine, to be flat to modestly up year over year.

Remember, promotions are netted out of revenue, and with those increasing, there will be a headwind to both revenue and gross profit margin. And then, we expect year-over-year pressure from foreign exchange and interest expense. Some items working in our favor are price and an expected reduction in cost premiums. The EPS, we have looked back at pre-pandemic years regarding the cadence of earnings, and we expect 2023 to have a more normal cadence of earnings with 16% to 17% of our full-year EPS being realized in the first quarter when we typically see a seasonally soft retail quarter.

Overall, we believe we are set up for a strong year, including share gains across our segments, margin expansion, and strong cash generation. Although headwinds exist, our team is focused on delivering these results as we continue to march toward our five-year targets. With that, I will now turn it back to Mike for some additional thoughts on 2023.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bob. We made a lot of progress on our long-term strategy in 2022 and are well aligned to what needs to get done this year to meet our five-year goals. Starting with the strategy we laid out in Investor Day last February, nothing has changed. The team is focused on executing the strategy.

We consistently review progress to our strategic objectives as a team, as well as with our Board. We believe the six pillars of our strategy will drive growth, improve margins, and drive strong financial returns for investors. Rider-driven innovation and best customer experience will be on full display in 2023 as we have a very exciting year for new product introductions across all segments. Consistent with the success we saw in 2022 with the RZR Pro R and Turbo R, I think you will be impressed with our off-road launches in 2023.

Polaris off-road will not only raise the bar for our industry but will redefine product categories. Both dealers and customers should be excited to see and experience what's to come. Indian Motorcycle has -- had much to be proud of in 2022, with the launch of the new FTR Sport and Indian Challenger Elite. And 2023 is set up to be an even better year with new bikes and accessories consistent with the innovation riders have come to expect from America's first motorcycle company.

And our marine business is gearing up to ship new products across all three brands from Godfrey's Mighty G to the Hurricane SunDeck 2600, plus more to be announced in 2023. Boat show season is upon us, and I saw firsthand the level of excitement and energy around these already-released products. Our strategy isn't just about innovation. Last year, we invested significant money back into the company to ensure we have agile and efficient operations, as well as capacity to support the innovation.

In 2022, we expanded our PG&A distribution center in Ohio, adding capacity at our Monterrey, Mexico facility to support new off-road products coming out in 2023, and adding capacity in Elkhart, Indiana for our marine business to support the growth in our large boat cat segment. As we look forward, we see a need for additional capacity in our off-road business to support planned growth. Starting in 2023, we're investing in vertical integration as well as capacity expansion in a new location in Monterrey, Mexico. The investments and construction are scheduled to start this year, with the benefits being realized in early 2024, certainly an important step to support our five-year strategy and align with our agile and efficient operations pillar.

Lastly, we're well on our way and on trajectory to achieve our five-year financial objectives. 2022 saw us drive growth, expand margins, improve returns, and execute on our capital deployment plans. While 2023 is bound to have some challenges, I expect another solid year of progress against our objectives. Let me wrap up.

We did what we said we would do in 2022. We expect demand signals to be mixed in 2023, as they have been for the past couple of quarters. We're closely watching a number of demand indicators, and our plan is to remain agile in managing our manufacturing and shipment plans so that we can swiftly respond to positive or negative trends. We expect overall powersports retail to be relatively flat this year, plus or minus a point or two, as we settle into a more normal operating environment.

For Polaris, it's expected to be an exciting year for product launches and new services as we accelerate rider-driven innovation and the best customer experience. There are meaningful headwinds to our financial results, given recent foreign exchange moves and higher interest rates. We have done our best to help you model them, given the information we know today but realize both of these have been volatile as of late. This environment requires us to remain agile to changing conditions, and we are well poised to do just that.

As I have said before, and it remains true today, we know that winning in a competitive environment requires our entire organization to be focused on delivering. With the best team in powersports, I'm confident we will deliver on our commitment of being the global leader in powersports. We're excited for 2023 and what it offers us, our dealers, our customers, and our shareholders. We believe the decisions and investments we are making today will not only set Polaris up to deliver a strong year but also generate strong growth and returns over the long term.

With that, I'll turn it over to Betsy to open the line up for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Craig Kennison with Baird. Please go ahead.

Craig Kennison -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask about the flattish retail forecast that is embedded in your guidance. To me, that suggests you hold or maybe gain a little share in an economy that does not enter a recession.

I'm just curious if you considered scenarios with a deeper economic downturn or pressure on your market share, and what those downside scenarios might look like.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thanks, Craig, and appreciate the question. Yeah, we -- you know, we've modeled a number of different scenarios and the result on operations. I think the element to keep in mind is it's not predicated on substantially better economy.

If you think about the areas where we lost share in 2022, it's predominantly concentrated around the RANGER product line, the utility space. And when we look at the inventory levels for that business, they are still well below even the optimal levels. And those optimal levels are well below where we were in 2019. And given that we see that market holding up, you know, it's an opportunity for us, as delivery improves, to get back in and pull that share back.

And, you know, we essentially have seen that playing out over the last two quarters. So, we know when we've got the availability that we're going to pull the share back. And, you know, we're happy with the performance we had in rec last year. You know, the Pro R, Turbo R put us in a share gain position, which is great given some of the challenges we had over the past, and really came down to availability within our RANGER product line.

And we've seen that steadily improving and we anticipate that will continue through 2023. So, being able to get caught up on both the dealer inventory, as well as just the continued solid demand that we have in that category is important. The other element is we do have new products coming out that serve new segments. And, you know, I think that's really important to think through because, you know, there will be a little bit of cannibalization that comes from these products.

But we do think that they're going to appeal to a different subset of the industry, and we think that's going to put us into a really good spot. You know, the last thing I would point to is, you know, we've managed this business through some pretty volatile and uncertain environments just in the past several years. And the team's got a really strong track record of being able to react and move the business in the right direction. And, you know, we know what our guideposts are relative to dealer inventory.

We're going to let that, plus the demand data that's coming in from the dealers, really be a guidepost for us. The other point I'd make is, you know, dealer inventory obviously was up strong versus last year, '22 versus '21. But the thing to consider, and similar to the dynamic we saw in the third quarter, a lot of that inventory went into the channel very late in the quarter. You know, we were still dealing with some manufacturing disruption from suppliers, as well as even some of the recalls.

And, you know, when you think about that dealer inventory, number one, a lot of that is clearing out in January as we were able to get into the hands of dealers and they're getting through the setup and delivering to customer demand. But also, we're clearing recall holds over the course of January and February. And we know that those vehicles are in demand because we've had consumers at least put initial deposits on them. That has shown up in the pre-sold numbers.

So, you know, we're watching January closely right now, retail's outpacing anything we would be shipping into the channel. So, we feel good about the dealer inventory levels.

Craig Kennison -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, Mike.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Fred Wightman with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Hey, guys, I just wanted to -- if we think about the retail commentary you just gave, and then look at the actual reported sales guidance, what sort of gets you to the low end versus the high end of the sales? Is it just sort of how long or sticky that price and mix benefit is, or is it retail? What is sort of driving that?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

I mean, there's going to be an element of it that's the retail. You know, we've factored in the level of promo that we think is appropriate, given the industry conditions. And a lot of that promo is really geared around interest rate buydowns, just knowing that, you know, the kind of the low to mid-end of the markets are pretty sensitive to the interest rates they typically finance. And so, we've built that in to allow us.

So, you know, I don't know that we're necessarily anticipating any substantial price moves. I think a lot of it's really going to be -- as we talked about earlier, you know, we're going to let demand and dealer inventory kind of guide where we ship to the business and if we see pockets as we look through the scenarios and, you know -- and frankly, it's why we widened the guidance range relative to what we normally do is to just recognize that there's a fair amount of uncertainty. And when we talk about flattish retail, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, you know, we're kind of running scenarios where we're down, you know, a couple of points or up a couple points and using that to help guide where we need to go. And then, factoring in the fact that we do have new products coming in that serve new segments.

And we've got to -- you know, we anticipate strong demand for those but also making sure that we've got plenty of inventory in the channel for the dealers.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Makes sense. And then, just on that new product introduction, you gave us the earnings cadence 16% to 17% in the first quarter. But also, just the timing of these products, sounds like, in the back half of the year, should we be looking to historical cadence for the quarters. Should it be more back-half weighted because these products -- how do you sort of want us to think about that?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, it'll be -- I think looking back at historical cadence is the right direction to go. You know, probably a little bit more to the back half, you know, than historic just because of the new products and the timing of those. You know, the other thing I think folks need to keep in mind around growth for next year is the commercial business.

You know, we have a very large business selling RANGERs to commercial accounts, folks like United Rentals, Herc Rentals, things like that. And, you know, that business, one, does -- doesn't run through the dealers. It's sold direct, so it doesn't show up in retail, doesn't count as rover retail. But it's business that is really strong right now given, you know, the infrastructure bill and the CHPS and FABS bill.

So, those markets are really strong. We do really well in them. And that business is up significantly for 2023 with relatively low risk in terms of it happening regardless of sort of what happens in the general economy because those projects are funded. So, that gives us a little bit more stability and confidence in the growth on RANGER as we go into '23.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

And for the last -- last point I'd make is from a sales standpoint, because, again, it doesn't show up in the retail is, you know, our PG&A business, typically, as the market starts to slow, if people aren't buying new vehicles, they certainly are repairing and upgrading their vehicles. So, we know that, you know, that PG&A business is going to tend to be more resilient in offsetting. So, you know, I think in the past, we've talked about, you know, the retail-driven portion of our revenue is, you know, probably in the 40% to 50%. And so, there's a number of other factors that play out in terms of, you know, PG&A, the commercial, the government, as well as international growth and revenue performance, are going to influence those numbers just outside of North American retail.

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question comes from Joe Altobello with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thanks, you guys. Good morning. I guess first question on margins. What's the margin drag that you guys are assuming from increased promo activity in '23? And does pricing offset that dollar for dollar, or is it margin neutral?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

So, in -- if you look at '23 versus '22, the pricing -- the carryover pricing from '22 into '23 really carries through the first half, and that will largely offset the increased promo for the year. The other -- but the other piece of that drag is dealer finance, you know, with floor plans -- with dealer inventory being up, floorplan rates being up, the floorplan finance cost for us is a drag. So -- but promo itself is mostly offset by the carryover of the price.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

And, Joe, just, you know, keep in mind that when we talk about the finance promo, you know, the way Bob's got this structure with our financial partners, we end up pulling back some of that income below the line. So, you know, some of that GP margin headwind gets offset, you know, much lower in the financial statements.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. But could you guys quantify the expected headwind? Is it 100 basis points?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

No, it's less than that.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. And then, I guess, second, is sort of a big picture. Could you tell us what the industry was down in '22 and maybe why that would get better in a tougher economy in '23?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, you know, you have to remember, we're such a large portion of the industry. And when, you know, you have a combination of us on a -- especially as we get toward the end of the year, a pretty substantial stop sale for our rec business, and then, you know, struggling to get the product out for the utility business, you know, that puts a fair amount of pressure on the industry. And as we look into 2023, and as I mentioned earlier, you get a combination of, you know, us getting back on pace with RANGER, knowing that the utility segment, you know, at least for the past couple of quarters, has shown resilient demand. And we anticipate that to continue for the factors that we outlined earlier and the new products that are going to come into the market.

You know, those are going to be enough, at least from a Polaris perspective, to, you know, obviously drive retail that, you know, as we said, could be flat to up, and that should create more stability in the industry. Well, what I'll tell you is even with that expectation around retail, we're still down below where we were in 2019, both Polaris as well as the the industry. So, it's -- I would characterize it more as a stabilization coming off of, you know, 2021, we saw outsized demand, and then, really, you know, continued challenges in '21 and '22. As you know, as an industry, we were struggling, and obviously, we were disproportionately impacted by the supply chain challenges.

And we see that stabilizing as we get into 2023. And, you know, even with a choppy macro, you know, we think the opportunities specific to Polaris relative to the utility segment, RANGER inventory levels, as well as the new products coming on scene, that gives us the opportunity for some growth.

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Got it. Great. Thank you, guys.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

The next question comes from Robin Farley with UBS. Please go ahead.

Robin Farley -- UBS -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. A couple of little clarifications. You mentioned retail in January, you said sort of outpacing what you're shipping.

Can you kind of put that into roughly, like, a retail year over year on how January is pacing so far?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

No, I don't -- I don't know that that would provide a whole lot. But I -- you know, I think the point is similar to what we experienced. If you remember the call back in October, you know, we talked about the fact that, you know, dealer inventory had moved quite a bit coming off the third quarter. But we were watching, you know, specifically at that time it was RANGER and ATV retail sales, and they were, you know, 2x overstripping what was sitting in the channel, as well as what we were able to ship in.

And so, similar to that dynamic, maybe a little bit different in the fact that we did have late shipments, given some of the challenges we had on the utility side specific to RANGER. But coupling that with the recall holds that we had on our RZR business, given some of the fuel system, supplier-driven quality issues that, you know, we're working to have resolved here in January and February, that puts us in a position that retail is going to outstrip, which just means that, you know, dealer inventory is going to come down a bit and calibrating what we saw at the end of 2022.

Robin Farley -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. And can you quantify roughly what percent of retail in Q4 was pre-sold? I think you've been -- given out that number in prior quarters. So, just wondering where that ended for Q4.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I'm not going to give a specific number, Robin, but it's down -- you know, it's kind of been down quarter over quarter. We did see strong pre-sold, though. You know, some of that happens because of model year change too. You know, as the model year change comes in, people stop pre-ordering because they want to wait and get the new model.

And for a period of time, we don't take preorders on model -- new model year. So, you know, that dynamic ends up in Q4. But while it was down, we are seeing strong -- which we would have expected, you know, as dealer inventory refills. So, it's not like people aren't buying, it's just that they can buy at the dealer.

But on the products that are in high demand and some of the products that were on hold with the recalls, we have seen strong pre-solds as consumers get in line to get those products. So, you know, it's still well above where it would have been historically. It's just not in the levels it was during the pandemic.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. You know, Robin, one of the dynamics, you know, we watched it play out in Indian, as we got more stock on the floor, we would see cancellations in the pre-solds. But all of those were moving to folks buying bikes off the floor rather than waiting, you know, for a bike to show up in a month or two. And we've essentially seen that dynamic playing out.

And as Bob indicated, now it's becoming a little bit better indicator around the demand where we don't have dealer inventory levels at the adequate level or we have product that's on hold. And we've seen that playing out, you know, specifically around the high-end RZRs, as well as RANGER products right now.

Robin Farley -- UBS -- Analyst

OK, great. That makes sense. Thanks. Just one quick final clarification if I could.

In your market share numbers, you know, I guess dealers have been talking about some OEM imports from China growing share. And I think, initially, those were not in sort of the -- included in the market share data that you give. Are those other brands now in your market share numbers or not yet, it's still kind of just the legacy competitor brands?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

No, I mean, when we give market share data, Robin, we can only really give it for the folks that participate in ROHVA. And some of the Chinese manufacturers don't participate in the trade organization, so we don't get their reported data. But the other thing to keep in mind is, you know, that as you look at some of these -- the Chinese entrants, we certainly -- we don't dismiss any competitor ever. But the bulk of the product they have been selling, you know, especially during the pandemic, has been, you know, lower-end products in a range that we don't participate in, in a meaningful way.

So, you know, to some degree, it's probably grown the market more than it's changed the share dynamics.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And, you know, Robin, I mean, I'll reiterate what Bob said. We will not be dismissive of a competitor, but we do know -- I mean, we spend a lot of time out meeting with dealers, Bob, Steven, and I. And, you know, the consistent dialogue from the dealers is the majority of the folks buying those are not necessarily customers for businesses like ours or our higher-end competitors.

And we've also seen that the dynamic has changed quite a bit. You know, the issue was when none of us had availability and they were able to get product in, they were able to move it. Now, they're at a point where they're at a surplus and the dealers are really pushing back hard on how much inventory is being pushed in the channel. So, it's kind of it's come back into parity.

And I think as the availability of our products as well as the rest of what I'll call the legacy higher-end industry improves, I think you'll see that dynamic at least coming back into parity. That said, we're taking a hard look at it to understand how we -- how if we and how we potentially compete against that particular end of the market. And, you know, obviously, we don't want to necessarily take Polaris down into a super cheap value play, but we're going to continue to look at that and monitor it and react accordingly.

Robin Farley -- UBS -- Analyst

OK, great. Thanks very much.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from David MacGregor with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

Dave MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Just a question on PG&A. You noted attachment rates are healthy, which reduced dealer wholegoods inventory targets in 2023.

Does that extend the PG&A or do you lean more aggressively into attachment sales with higher dealer in stocks?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

You know, certainly, they're -- they operate PG&A on a RFM model, similar to we do wholegoods. So, obviously, that'll tamp down any of the, call it, in-store traffic. But that said, you know, if you're seeing fewer wholegoods move, typically people are, you know, buying oil kits, maintaining the vehicle, because we know people are still riding the same rides that they have historically. As well as if they're going to hold onto a vehicle for another year or two, they're likely to to buy some accessories.

And so, there'll be some of that. The attachment, the factory install, we call it, in terms of shipping a wholegood with the accessories on it., you know, we've seen that steadily increasing. And so, you know, I anticipate that that will continue. And even with, you know, a more muted wholegood growth rate, you're still going to see PG&A attachment rates inching up.

Probably not at the same leaps and bounds that it had over the last five years, but, you know, there's still a lot of accessories. You know, we've got new products that are coming out this year, and there's more accessories available in those products than we've ever had historically on a new product launch. So, you know, the teams really got into a good cadence, recognizing that it's a great way for the customer to be able to customize a vehicle. But it's also a great, you know, margin opportunity for both Polaris and the dealer.

Dave MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. And then, on -- second question on motorcycles, this is a category, I guess, you know, you've had some margin challenges over the years, but you made a lot of progress in 2022 on motorcycle gross margin. So, just talk about the drivers of the margin improvement other than the mix, which you referenced in the prepared remarks.

But the gains seem to be holding well here. So, how should we think about the potential upside from here? And what have you assumed in your 2023 guidance with sales up low single digits of raw material costs [Inaudible]?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, we've talked a lot about the fact that, you know, the team is driving a path-to-profitability plan. And we're really happy with what we've seen, the adherence to it without compromising the quality and the innovation. I mean, there's a lot of different factors.

I mean, one is, you know, the scale of the business as you grow it, you know, you're obviously leveraging your overhead. So, there's a lot to be said there. I would talk about things like the price and promo environment stabilizing. You know, one of our largest competitors was doing some pretty challenging things a few years back.

And with new leadership that has certainly stabilized and created a environment where, you know, I think we're able to ensure that we get full pricing on our vehicles, plus, you know, we were dealing with an environment where scarcity was also driving a bit of a premium. On top of that, you know, we're leveraging into our engineering spend. You know, we had to essentially build up bikes from scratch, all categories. And, you know, with the introduction of the Chief this past year, that really filled out the platforms that we needed as a company.

And so, you know, as we move forward, we'll still be spending, you know, good money on engineering, just not at the levels that we did when we were effectively creating a new business. PG&A has been a huge focus for us, is, you know, an opportunity. If you look at us relative to some of our competitors, we're still below where we should be. But I'm really happy with the progress the team's made over the past couple of years to drive that performance.

And then, you know, international has become a huge growth catalyst for us. You know, about 40% of our revenue growth for Indian is coming out of markets outside of the U.S. And so, you know, that gives you a really good opportunity in those markets. You're able to hold price and really get paid the premium that the bikes deserve.

So, happy with what we've seen. You know, the teams are working pretty much every opportunity they have. And, you know, we expect that trajectory to continue.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, the only thing I would add is also continue to pursue localization in that business. You know, it is, unfortunately, the most impacted by FX, given how global it is. But, you know, we've continued to increase the level of bikes we have -- we assemble in Opole. As you know, we started an assembly in Vietnam earlier this year, so earlier in '22.

So, you know, that starts to benefit as we move forward. And we'll continue those efforts to make sure we're producing the Indian motorcycles where they're being sold.

Dave MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Right. Great. Thanks very much.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yup.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Operator

The next question comes from Jaime Katz with Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Jaime Katz -- Morningstar -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. I'm hoping you guys can elaborate a little bit more on marine and mostly the trajectory of the improvement you're hoping to achieve. I'm wondering if it's mostly a remedy that stems from correcting -- the correcting of the supply chain, so it's sort of a smooth improvement going forward versus the recent declines at retail.

And then, is there any way to think about what the impact of the Switch coming onto the market might have had on the lower price point end of the market -- or demand? Sorry.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so I'll take the last first. We know that it's had an impact. I mean, when you come on with a new product, it certainly does. You know, when we look at the pontoon market, the true pontoon market, which, you know, in theory, the Switch doesn't necessarily qualify, just given some of the stipulations.

You know, the legacy brands held up quite well. And so, you know, we're obviously tracking their performance. And, you know, we spent time talking to some potential customers at the Minneapolis Boat Show. And, you know, I think, for the most part, we feel like it's not necessarily pulling pontoon customers away.

It's probably pulling PWC customers up into a larger version of the product. But we're going to continue to keep an eye on that. You know, when we look at the improvement that we're expecting, marine, I guess I'd characterize it, it's a tale of two sets of businesses. One is, you know, when we look at Godfrey and Hurricane, there's been a lot of work over the past several years to turn that business around -- those businesses around.

And the boats are absolutely gorgeous. They've done a spectacular job of improving profitability. You know, I mentioned it in my prepared remarks, everything from the Mighty G, which we're seeing tremendous pickup on the electric version of that boat, you know, that's tapping into a whole new segment, both electric as well as consumers who are looking for a smaller, more maneuverable pontoon, all the way up to the Hurricane 2600, which is an absolutely stunning fiberglass boat. Those are obviously going to drive significant market share performance.

We saw market share gains in both those businesses in 2022, and we expect that to continue. Where we really struggled was Bennington. You know, with Ben moving into the leadership role of the entire marine segment, he's really going to bring a lot of that same philosophy and approach to Bennington that was brought to pull Hurricane and Godfrey back up to market share gains. And we're pretty confident, given what we've seen in terms of product plans, go-to-market strategies, that will put Bennington back in a really positive spot from a market share perspective.

Part of the challenge we had this past year was just being able to get boats into the channel. We added capacity. There's some automation moves that are being put in place, and that should improve our ability to deliver and put us back in a share gain position for that brand.

Yeah, I think the thing people maybe miss on the boat business, you know, we bought it in 2018, you know, Bennington, obviously, the crown jewel and continues to be, but Bennington was also the bulk of the earnings. And Godfrey, Hurricane, you know, really in addition to kind of having dated boats, had what I would call dated financials. And so, you know, they weren't really big contributors to marine profitability. And now, you know, we have months in '22 where Godfrey and Hurricane made more money in a month than they made when we bought them in 2018.

So, you know, Ben and the team have done a great job driving profitability improvements along with, you know, quality and design improvements in those businesses. And as Mike said, you know, now Ben's bringing that -- some of that same focus optically on the design side over to Bennington. And I think we'll see good results there as well. But, you know, marine profitability has improved quite a bit since we acquired the business and we've got more -- or activities underway to continue to drive that.

So, that's been a really good story.

Jaime Katz -- Morningstar -- Analyst

OK. And then, can I just clarify? I think you guys had said in the prepared remarks that you were going to start capitalizing on the expansion in Monterrey in 2024. But should we assume that the sort of elevated capex goes beyond 2023 for maybe another year before normalizing to pay for that expansion?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, the reason that we made the statements we made is that, you know, it's obviously a new location. And the first wave of this, just given the current backdrop from a broader economic standpoint, is really focused around insourcing. We're trying to bring some of the activities that we outsourced during the -- you know, the height of the frenzy to be able to get product out.

We're trying to bring some of that back in to bring it back into more parity. It's also a pretty substantial cost play. And that's why we'll be able to start to realize benefits sooner. And then, there'll be additional investments as we start, you know, building up the capability to produce new wholegoods to serve, you know, both that market as well as the broader North America market.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, you should --

Jaime Katz -- Morningstar -- Analyst

Thanks. That's helpful.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

You know, the exact timing of the capex will depend on, you know, when we decide to start the investments as we look at just what the market does over the next year or so. But, you know, I think capex will be elevated over historic levels. It was in '22. It will be in '23.

And, you know, I think Mike and I have been pretty clear with everybody that we feel like the business was underinvested in historically. And that's part of the reason we went back to a more focused portfolio. And we're putting our money into high-return operational investments that either improve quality, improve the product, and drive better costs. And you'll see us continue to do that.

Jaime Katz -- Morningstar -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from James Hardiman with Citi. Please go ahead.

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question here. What if I could dig into the inventory replenishment dynamic, continue a conversation we've had the last couple of quarters? What was the full-year replacement benefit for 2022? Is it as easy as to just take the 750 that you gave us a couple of quarters and subtract the 150 that you gave us this time around? And I guess this -- so doesn't that suggest a pretty sizable headwind this year as we lap that even with the 150 left over?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, I think the basic math has that as part of the equation. I think, you know, the more challenging aspect is, you know, yeah, 150 is what's mathematically left after you look at the end of the year. But, you know, as I pointed out earlier, we're already clearing through some of that dealer inventory.

So, you know, you have to consider the fact that we had a fair number of our RZRs on hold coming out of the end of the year and even into, you know, January, in part of February, and then, a lot of RANGERs that got delivered, you know, in the last week or two. And as you know, you know, between transportation time and setup time, you know, those things aren't retailing until, you know, January, even to February. And so, you know, it's difficult because, you know, it kind of moves around. I would suggest that 150 is probably understated because you cleared through in January and February the -- you know, the recall holds, as well as the backlog of consumer deposits for some of the higher-end RANGERs.

But, you know, it's in that ballpark. But, you know, as we look forward, you know, one, we still have opportunity to refill with RANGER and that demand's holding up. So, that 150, you know, we said first half, and it's really going to depend on how that demand profile plays out because we're still going to be playing -- expect catch-up. But we, then, have in the second half, we have some new products coming on the scene that, you know, we feel pretty confident given the redefining of the segments, new areas of opportunity and growth, coupled with all the factors I talked about before outside of just North American retail that drive growth in this business.

That's why we're pretty confident that, you know, we'll see revenue growth as well as, you know, lapping of pricing and some of the other dynamics that we have.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

The other piece of that, too, is in this -- you know, with the commercial business, keep in mind that the growth in the commercial business, which will be very strong in '23 and has been -- was in '22 as well, that business doesn't impact dealer inventory because it goes straight from the factory to the customer. And so, you know, you won't see that show up in dealer inventory, but it does obviously show up in revenue. So, that's right.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

And the majority of that business was already sitting in backlog. So, you know, there's a high degree of confidence behind that.

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

But just to clarify, I shouldn't be sort of taking -- you know, it sort of seems like the first half sets up really favorably because you've still got that 150 that should sort of be an add-on to your sales. But then, the back half of the year kind of feels like a $600 million headwind. You're telling me I shouldn't think about it that way.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

No, I wouldn't. To my point --

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

[Inaudible]

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

You know, I think that the timing of refilling the 150 is going to depend on retail, and it's all really RANGER at this point. So, they're mostly RANGER. So, you know, as we continue to have strong shipments in RANGER, we think we'll drive better share, which will make it harder to refill that inventory. So, some of that -- or much of that could push to the second half.

Some of the -- a chunk of the commercial business, you know, is second-half loaded. Again, we feel really good about that. And then, we've got all the new product in the second half. So, I don't -- I wouldn't view it as that headwind is all in the second half.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

And I think, you know, James, when you're trying to do that math, you also have to consider, you know, we had retail declining in Q3, Q4 of last year. And if you assume retail's, you know, flattish, you know, that obviously needs to focus in -- into your calculus.

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. One more quickie for me. Pricing and mix, it sounds like, from your anecdotal commentary, that you still think there's a tailwind there. I guess how do we think about wholesale units versus wholesale dollars within the context of your guide? Are you getting a meaningful sort of ASP benefit as you sort of bridge those numbers?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

So there's not -- you know, I mean, we expect pricing to be relatively flat. You know, there's been a fair amount of price taken in the industry over the last few years. So, you know, we're not going into the year with expectations of ongoing price increases. So, we think that will be relatively flat.

A lot of the benefit really comes from mix. And, you know, what we're seeing and I think this is, you know, really across the industry, you know, the industry really has changed. You know, the mix has moved much more, you know, toward multipassenger and premium units, and that continued in '22. We expect it to continue in 23.

That's where the customers are going. You know, I think you kind of got to look at this a bit like, you know, the SUV and truck market where, you know, consumers have you know, nobody buys a two -- really a two-door truck anymore, right? Everybody buys a crew, and people are buying fully optioned out. And that's the same thing we see across the product lines is that move to premium and multi, and that drives a lot of the ASP benefit.

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

Really helpful. Thanks, guys.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, James.

Operator

The next question comes from Gerrick Johnson with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning or afternoon. Two questions here. First, just to clarify on what happened in fourth quarter, you know, you expected fourth-quarter retail to be positive. So, you know, we're down to six.

I guess, where does that come from? Is that all the recalls? What else left retail, like, short of your expectations?

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

It was really a combination of the recall holds, which were, you know, all of a sudden a substantial number of RZRs. And then, really, it was the timing around the shipments of the utility vehicles into the channel. We had a couple of specific supplier issues that pushed our shipments much later in the fourth quarter than we would have liked. The good news is those products are moving in January.

So, you know, customers are not happy about it being late, but at least they're getting their vehicles now.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

And just from a units standpoint, a little less impact from margins. But, you know, same issue with snow. You know, we had a couple of recalls in the quarter.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

And, you know, we're very conservative in terms of how we look at on the shipment side revenue, you know, so we don't recognize revenue. But some of those -- a lot of those units, you know, the dealers can't retail them, Like, we had the fix out and it was pretty simple fix. But, you know, the dealers can't retail them until they can prove that fix has been done. So, that pushed some snow units that would have held '22 into early '23.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Got it. A second question here is for you, Bob. Maybe give us a bridge to the financial service percent, you know, a flat retail and more cash buyers.

You know, how do we get up 40?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, you know, even on flat retail, we're seeing, you know, two things, you know, as promos we're seeing -- continuing higher pin rates because, you know, as promo comes back in the market, a lot of our promo is focused on interest rate buydowns. So, that makes the percentage of the units that we sell a higher percentage get financed by our partners, which helps drive that income. And then, the other pieces are our floorplan financing and higher floorplans, higher rates.

Our share of that with our [Inaudible] partner, you know, goes up as well.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. When when you buy down and offer promos, does that go against your financial services income, or is that against gross margin?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Gross margin.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. So, it doesn't impact financial services.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

No, but the higher -- the more that we finance the rebate that we get from those partners, impact financials.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We share in the return on their portfolios. So, we'll get money back, but it gets booked as financials.

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. OK, great. Thank you.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Yup.

Operator

The next question comes from Xian Siew with BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Xian Siew -- Exane BNP Paribas -- Analyst

Yes. Thanks for the question. I want to ask a little bit more about retail sales. I was just wondering, is there anything we should think about in terms of cadence within the flat for the year, 1H versus 2H difference? Anything to think about maybe on a quarterly basis? Any color would be helpful.

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

No, not -- I mean, we expect to return to more normal seasonality. So, you know, I think we said it a couple of times. We think that, you know, in general, as inventory improves, consumers behavior will return back toward, you know, buying, you know, in time for the riding season. So, you know, spring into summer will be better, and then, they'll -- you know, you'll -- especially for motorcycles, I think that'll be close to normal.

Boats is trending back toward its normal seasonality. You know, we had a couple of years where people were buying, you know, late in even Q4 in the cold season to make sure that they had their boats for the spring season. And I think as things return to normal, people are kind of moving back toward the -- put a deposit on it. And retail happens really in the spring when they pick the boat up.

So, I think you'll see that dynamic. And, you know -- and then, I think on the share side it's -- you know, we're continuing to make progress shipping RANGERs. And so, you'll see that build through the year as we look to take share back in that market, you know, where we lost share primarily due to undershipping what our historic share levels have been.

Xian Siew -- Exane BNP Paribas -- Analyst

OK. Got it. And then, maybe just one quick one on pricing. Sounds like maybe not so much of a benefit this coming year but still holding.

But at the same time, it sounds like ASPs are obviously higher than 2019. I know there's some mix in there, but I guess, are you seeing any pushback on pricing? It sounds like no, it sounds like the consumer continues to accept your pricing increases, is that fair? Or are you seeing any kind of -- anything on the affordability equation?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I mean, there's certainly higher promo in '23 versus '22. And some of that is designed to counterbalance, you know, particular units where we feel like we got maybe a little ahead of the curve on the price ratio relative to the competition. But that's all factored into our guidance and how we built the plan for the year. You know, it really is ASP driven.

And I think folks underestimate this change in mix, both on the mix to crew and then the, you know -- because it's a kind of a double benefit, right? It's a mix to crew which are larger, more expensive vehicles and then mix to the premium end of the multipassenger vehicles and our increase in, like, factory install and things where we get much higher PG&A capture. So, that's really the bulk of the driver in the ASP.

Xian Siew -- Exane BNP Paribas -- Analyst

Got it. OK. That's very helpful. Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Scott Stember with MKM Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Stember -- MKM Partners -- Analyst

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions as well.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Morning.

Scott Stember -- MKM Partners -- Analyst

Yes. Just one for me. PG&A, you guys are talking about how this would most likely be the most resilient part of your business in '23. But can you break out how much of that business is, I guess, not attachment-based, and how much is break/fix and more sustainable in a tougher, you know, economic environment?

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we don't -- we haven't historically given out those breakdowns on the business. But, you know, what we have historically seen and we saw it through the course of the pandemic, you know, when people couldn't get units, they were fixing their old units. Riding levels are staying high. So, you know, we've seen continued good sales of kind of the more the maintenance parts.

And the other dynamic that happens when people can't get new units, whether it's availability or in the event of a downturn, you know, the -- their interest and willingness to pay for it, buy a new unit, we see them come back and accessorize their older units. So, we don't expect or know any reason why that trend would change. But we don't really break out of -- how the PG&A falls between new and -- [Inaudible] and upgrade.

Scott Stember -- MKM Partners -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you. That's all I have.

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session and concludes the conference call. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Call participants:

J.C. Weigelt -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Speetzen -- Chief Executive Officer

Bob Mack -- Chief Financial Officer

Craig Kennison -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Fred Wightman -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Joe Altobello -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Robin Farley -- UBS -- Analyst

Dave MacGregor -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Jaime Katz -- Morningstar -- Analyst

James Hardiman -- Citi -- Analyst

Gerrick Johnson -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Xian Siew -- Exane BNP Paribas -- Analyst

Scott Stember -- MKM Partners -- Analyst

