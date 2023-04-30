Polaris (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Polaris said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $108.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.24%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 66,357K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polaris is 115.11. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of 108.65.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 8,588MM, a decrease of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,181K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 1.92% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,857K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,422K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,126K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 5.78% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,073K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

