Polaris (NYSE:PII) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.64

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of March to US$0.64. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Polaris' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Polaris' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:PII Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Polaris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.90 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Polaris has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Polaris' payments are rock solid. While Polaris is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Polaris that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

